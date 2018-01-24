Pop Culture

This dog looks surprisingly like Laura Dern, and Laura Dern agrees

TODAY

Comparing a woman to a dog is generally not a way to earn her favor.

But in the case of Kimchee the Maltipoo, we may have found found an exception.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Laura Dern agrees: This dog is her lookalike

Play Video - 0:32

Laura Dern agrees: This dog is her lookalike

Play Video - 0:32

You see Kimchee, who has an Instagram feed with over 6,300 followers, recently struck a pose that reminded some of the "Big Little Lies" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star Laura Dern.

Margaret Lyons, a writer for The New York Times, was the first to point out the resemblance.

Just look at those long, flowing blonde locks, with a strand strategically draped over one eye?

AP
Laura Dern at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.

We never would have said anything, but Twitter got involved and insisted:

And here Kimchee is with a little Photoshop, her hair colored to look like Dern's "Star Wars" character Vice Admiral Holdo:

Alamy Stock
Holdo might not have approved.

Even so, we're not going to just say an Emmy- and Golden Globe-award winning actress has a canine appeal —

OK, unless she agrees with us. Then it's totally cool.

Laura Dern and Kimchee, we love you both!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

More: Pop Culture Movies On the show

TOP