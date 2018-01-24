This dog looks surprisingly like Laura Dern, and Laura Dern agrees

Comparing a woman to a dog is generally not a way to earn her favor.
But in the case of Kimchee the Maltipoo, we may have found found an exception.
Laura Dern agrees: This dog is her lookalike
You see Kimchee, who has an Instagram feed with over 6,300 followers, recently struck a pose that reminded some of the "Big Little Lies" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star Laura Dern.
Margaret Lyons, a writer for The New York Times, was the first to point out the resemblance.
Just look at those long, flowing blonde locks, with a strand strategically draped over one eye?
We never would have said anything, but Twitter got involved and insisted:
And here Kimchee is with a little Photoshop, her hair colored to look like Dern's "Star Wars" character Vice Admiral Holdo:
Even so, we're not going to just say an Emmy- and Golden Globe-award winning actress has a canine appeal —
OK, unless she agrees with us. Then it's totally cool.
Laura Dern and Kimchee, we love you both!
