This dog looks surprisingly like Laura Dern, and Laura Dern agrees

share tweet pin email

Comparing a woman to a dog is generally not a way to earn her favor.

But in the case of Kimchee the Maltipoo, we may have found found an exception.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Laura Dern agrees: This dog is her lookalike Play Video - 0:32 Laura Dern agrees: This dog is her lookalike Play Video - 0:32

You see Kimchee, who has an Instagram feed with over 6,300 followers, recently struck a pose that reminded some of the "Big Little Lies" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star Laura Dern.

Margaret Lyons, a writer for The New York Times, was the first to point out the resemblance.

Just look at those long, flowing blonde locks, with a strand strategically draped over one eye?

AP Laura Dern at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles.

We never would have said anything, but Twitter got involved and insisted:

Omg itâs the star of Jurassic Bark! — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) January 23, 2018

And here Kimchee is with a little Photoshop, her hair colored to look like Dern's "Star Wars" character Vice Admiral Holdo:

Alamy Stock Holdo might not have approved.

Even so, we're not going to just say an Emmy- and Golden Globe-award winning actress has a canine appeal —

Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?! https://t.co/cLBwXG4FLT — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 23, 2018

OK, unless she agrees with us. Then it's totally cool.

Laura Dern and Kimchee, we love you both!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.