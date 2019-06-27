Reality TV star Beth Chapman died Wednesday morning at the age of 51 and hours later, her husband spoke out about his "honey" and her final moments.

In an impromptu press conference in Honolulu captured by Hawaii News Now, Duane "Dog" Chapman, 66, said, “(It’s) the most terrible time in someone’s life. You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death, so it’s not good."

The Chapmans starred in "Dog the Bounty Hunter," "Dog and Beth: On the Hunt," and "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives" together. Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and underwent a successful surgery following her diagnosis, but in 2018 she learned the cancer had returned.

While Duane Chapman said that “for a few years we knew this day would come,” he added that in the end, "It came very unexpected, really fast."

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

There was no time to prepare, and he explained that Beth was only willing to prepare so much anyway.

"The last step when you're dying is to accept it," he said. "And she said to me the other day, 'Honey, that last step, I ain't taking (it)."

Under his breath, he added, "Go, Bethy!"

Then he opened up about what it was actually like for his wife when her final moments were at hand, while he and their daughters were gathered around her.

"When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but to say 'in Jesus’ name' and hold her," he explained. "And when I said 'in Jesus’ name,' she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.' And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — 'I love you' and 'Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,' but she never accepted it."

Duane and Beth Chapman were married for 13 years, and now he finds himself mourning life without her.

"I hope to God there is a God," he told reporters near tears. "I hope there is a God, and if there is, I’m going to see my honey again."