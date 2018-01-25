Does Reese Witherspoon have 3 legs? Odd Vanity Fair photo has the Internet amused

share tweet pin email

We always knew there was something special about Reese Witherspoon — but we didn't know until now that the actress had an extra leg!

The "Big Little Lies" star appears on the cover of Vanity Fair's new 2018 Hollywood Issue, alongside Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Gal Gadot and more A-listers.

But when the cover photo was revealed on Thursday, one fan on Twitter noticed it appeared Witherspoon had a third leg.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoonâs got in here, itâs been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018

"im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon's got in here, it's been bothering me for the last five minutes," the fan tweeted.

That's when Witherspoon retweeted the fan's discovery and 'fessed up.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am," she joked.

The 41-year-old actress, who is seen cuddling up to her "A Wrinkle in Time" co-star Winfrey in the pic, added, "And I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah. If you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it."

Well, of course Winfrey's a terrific snuggler — after all, she's got three hands.

Oprah has 3 hands in this photo. THREE HANDS. Reese: 3 legs. Oprah 3: hands. pic.twitter.com/l7EtCQc6FP — Nichole (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018

That's right. A second Twitter user noticed that in a separate Vanity Fair pic, the OWN media mogul, 63, appears to have an extra hand.

Count them: one hand is on her side, a second hand is in her lap...and a third hand is wrapped around Witherspoon's waist. Whoa!

So, we ask you: kooky Photoshop fails? Or is there really just more of these ladies to love?