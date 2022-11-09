Emad "Dodi" Fayed has made global headlines for his romantic ties to Princess Diana, specifically around the time of her death in 1997.

The newest season of "The Crown" remembers Fayed for more than his final moments in Paris. Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, is introduced in the show's third episode, "Mou Mou," as the son of billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed (born Mohamed Fayed).

Fayed is depicted as trying to make a name for himself on his own, under the shadow of his father's fortune. Mohamed Al Fayed was the then-owner of Harrods, a famous department store in London and the Ritz Hotel in Paris, per Britannica.

Here's what to know about Fayed — including the movies he produced (including "Chariots of Fire"), his fiancée before meeting Diana and what ultimately happened to him.

Fayed was born to a prominent family in Egypt

Fayed was born in Alexandria, Egypt, the child of Mohamed Fayed and Samira Khashoggi, per royal expert Sally Bedell Smith's reporting for Vanity Fair.

At the time, Mohamed Al Fayed — the son of a school teacher — was working for Samira Khashoggi's brother, Adnan Khashoggi, who would go on to become a billionaire arms dealer. This also made Fayed the first cousin of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Fayed’s parents divorced in 1959. He lived with his father, who remarried Finnish socialite and model Heini Wathén, and had four children with her.

He went to a military academy in the U.K.

Fayed grew up between Egypt and France. At 19, he enrolled at the British army's Sandhurst Military Academy and served as an attaché at the London embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

Major Tim Coles, who lived next to Fayed at the Sandhurst Military Academy, told Smith for Vanity Fair he was "quiet, intelligent, pleasant, had a good sense of humor, was friendly, and appreciated help when anyone gave it."

Then, he worked as a movie producer, including for 'Chariots of Fire'

As "The Crown" shows, Fayed and his father executive produced the Oscar-winning movie "Chariots of Fire." He also produced "Breaking Glass," "F/X," "F/X 2," "Hook" and "The Scarlet Letter."

In his 1982 Oscars Best Picture acceptance speech, producer David Puttnam thanked the Fayeds, saying they "came through for us and put their money where my mouth is."

Fayed was previously married and later engaged to Kelly Fisher

Fayed was married to model Suzanne Gregard for eight months in 1987, per the Associated Press.

In August 1997, when Fayed began dating Diana, model Kelly Fisher sued him for breaking up their engagement. Fisher, represented by Gloria Allred, claimed that Fayed promised to marry her and buy her a house in Malibu, per the Associated Press.

Fisher dropped the lawsuit after Fayed's death later that month, per the Associated Press. At the time, a Fayed family spokesman has denied that Fayed promised to marry Fisher, per the Associated Press.

Diana and Fayed likely first met at a polo match in the '80s

Diana and Fayed first at a polo match in the late '80s, as "The Crown" shows, per Sally Bedell Smith's biography about her. At the time, she was still married to Prince Charles. They didn't reconnect until over a decade later.

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Charles and Mohamed Al-Fayed during the Harrods Polo Cup at Smith's Lawn in Windsor, UK, July 1987. Getty Images

Diana and Fayed's relationship began after she was invited to their St. Tropez villa

In the summer of 1997, Mohamed Al Fayed had invited Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry to stay at his villa in the south of France.

According to "The Diana Chronicles" by Tina Brown, Diana was getting over a relationship with cardiologist Hasnat Khan. The trip would be a "good place to nurse her disappointments," in Brown's words.

The two eventually traveled together on Fayed's father's yacht. Speaking to the Washington Post, jeweler Alberto Repossi said the couple stopped into the Monaco branch of his store to purchase a diamond ring, but said they did not mention the engagement.

Fayed and Diana died together in a car crash in 1997

The two yachted together around the Mediterranean, then ended up in Paris. The pair arrived in France's capital on Aug. 30, 1997 and spent the evening at Al Fayed's Ritz hotel, per NBC News.

The couple left the hotel early in the morning on Aug. 31 with bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones and driver Henri Paul, who the BBC reported was deputy head of security at the Ritz.

Newspaper headlines announcing the death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31 1997. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Traveling in a sedan, the four entered the Pont de L’Alma tunnel before Paul lost control of the vehicle and collided into the tunnel's 13th pillar.

According to NBC, both Paul and Fayed were reported dead at the scene. Rees-Jones survived the accident. After regaining consciousness, Diana, 36, was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Fayed is buried in the U.K.

Fayed, 41, was buried following a ceremony at a mosque. His grave is located at Brookwood cemetery.