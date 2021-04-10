Late rapper DMX was apparently a huge fan of 'The Golden Girls'

As the world mourns the loss of rapper and actor DMX at the age of 50, fans on social media Friday reminisced about the late musician.

In one 2017 clip shared, actor Gabrielle Union reminisced about filming “Cradle 2 the Grave” in the early 2000s with DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons.

She explained that after his dog bit a production assistant, she was tasked with fetching the rapper from his trailer.

She even imitated him inviting her in for a drink.

"Yo, have a drink! Watch 'The Golden Girls!' This shit is funny,” she said during an interview with Sean Evans from the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” which features celebrities eating progressively spicier wings.

RIP DMX 💐 pic.twitter.com/ZqNjY7bqxp — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) April 9, 2021

“We would have a Heineken and, sometimes, a little Crown, and watch 'The Golden Girls,’” she said. “And he would laugh hysterically.”

The rapper had a heart attack on April 2, according to his lawyer and was hospitalized in grave condition until his death.

White Plains Hospital confirmed that DMX passed away "peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

His family said he was a “warrior who fought until the very end.”

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” they said in a statement.

DMX appeared in several Hollywood films during his career. He and rapper Nas starred in the 1998 crime drama "Belly" and two years later he joined Jet Li and the singer Aaliyah in the action movie "Romeo Must Die."

He appeared with Steven Seagal in "Exit Wounds" (2001) and in addition to 2003's "Cradle 2 the Grave." He also made a cameo as himself in the Chris Rock comedy "Top Five" (2014).

He also released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.