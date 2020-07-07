Disney Channel star Sebastian Athie dies at 24

Sign up for our newsletter

Actor Sebastian Athie has died at the age of 24.

Disney Channel Latin America posted a tribute to him confirming the news on July 4.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. We regret the departure of Sebastián Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Descansa en paz, Sebas. Tu arte y tu sonrisa se quedan para siempre✨🖤

Lamentamos la partida de Sebastián Athié y lo recordaremos siempre por su talento, compañerismo, profesionalismo y ante todo, enorme corazón. Acompañamos a su familia, amigos y fans en su despedida. pic.twitter.com/NPw2KEJE0M — Disney XD LA (@DisneyXD_LA) July 5, 2020

Athie starred as teen soccer player Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentinian TV series “O11CE,” which has aired on Disney Channel Latin America and in Ireland and the UK since 2017, and “La Rosa de Guadalupe,” a Mexican TV drama, according to IMDB.

Sebastian Athie, who plays 'Lorenzo Guevara' in Disney's TV show 'O11CE', performs during a rehearsal for the press an Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 22, 2016. EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP via Getty Images

Athie was also a singer and released music as recently as 2019. The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico confirmed his death, writing he had worked as an interpreter.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the organization posted.

El #ConsejoDirectivo y el #ComitédeVigilancia de @ANDIMexico, comunican el sensible fallecimiento del intérprete Sebastián Athié.



Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a su familia y amigos. pic.twitter.com/6FbVxePkf3 — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) July 4, 2020

His "O11CE" co-star, Santiago Stieben, posted a heartfelt video in Athie's honor, saying Athie was a wonderful friend with a great smile.

"(Athie) was probably the most fun and happy person I've met in all my years," Stieben said in Spanish. "He was always a good friend and part of team. "

Athie's last post on Instagram featured him on an outdoor staircase in a floral shirt and striped shorts. He quoted Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Way to Freedom” in the post’s caption.

“To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others,” he quoted Mandela in Spanish.

No word on what caused Althie’s death.