April 16, 2019, 5:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Katie Levingston

There’s one line “Lizzie McGuire” fans always bring up to Clayton Snyder.

It’s a memorable moment in the fourth season of the Disney Channel hit TV show where Snyder’s character, Ethan Craft, knocks back his head and reveals to Lizzie’s parents the secret to his perfectly coiffed hair: “You know how on the shampoo bottle has directions, right? Lather, rinse, repeat? I don’t repeat! They only put repeat on the bottle so that you buy more shampoo!”

That was in 2002, and now, in 2019, Snyder told TODAY that he still wonders why people find Ethan Craft’s words to be so important.

“Although does anyone repeat? It didn't feel like that novel of advice to me at the time, but people thought it was funny.”

He says the narration of Lizzie herself made the show, which aired from 2001 to 2004, so relatable.

“I think the show would be very different if it was coming from a boy because I think there's just so much more social complexities that girls would have to go through than guys do, my assumption,” he said.

Hilary Duff played Lizzie McGuire in the hit series. Alamy Stock Photo

He also said the show taught kids a great deal about growing up.

“That's a particular age range that I don't think kids get a lot of instruction for. And a lot of people are like, ‘If you have any questions, just ask.’ But if you're that age, you don't wanna ask anybody … It gave a point of just someone sharing what they're thinking, and so that you can, ‘Oh wow, like, this person is thinking that too? I'm not crazy.’”

He’s grateful to have been a part of a show that had such a wide-ranging impact.

“There have been a lotta people who have said specifically, ‘That really helped me through a lot in middle school.’ And it's like, ‘Oh, that's so nice.’ You know, it feels good to impact people in a positive way.”

Alamy

Where would Ethan and Lizzie be now?

“Ethan could be a used car salesman to a politician. He can really go anywhere, or fall anywhere on that map … Lizzie she's driven, but she's also a people person. And, like, I could see her being a head at, like, some corporate office, for sure. You know, in HR, even heck, CEO, why not?" he said.

We also had to ask: Would Lizzie and Ethan be together?

“That's gonna be a hard no, if Lizzie has any sense. God, save her soul, if she is!”

Watch the video above to see all that he remembers about starring in “Lizzie McGuire,” including that one scene where he “dances like a madman.”