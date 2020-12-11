Disney announces 'Enchanted' sequel starring Amy Adams

Amy Adams will reprise her role as Giselle from the hit 2007 film, “Enchanted,” Disney announced on Thursday.

“Disenchanted, a sequel to the hit film Enchanted, will stream exclusively on @DisneyPlus,” Disney tweeted. “Amy Adams returns for more fantastical fun as Giselle!”

The original film starred Adams as princess-in-waiting tricked by an evil queen from the cartoon world of Andalasia to the hardened world of present-day New York.

Amy Adams pops out of a manhole on the first night of filming the movie "Enchanted" in Times Square in April 2006. New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images

A cartoon princess in the flesh only turns a few heads because, well, New York, but she does manage to communicate with the city's wildlife (read: rats, pigeons and cockroaches) and does an incredible musical number in Central Park with the help of passersby and street musicians.

The previous film — spoiler alert! — ended with Giselle leaving her prince, played by James Marsden, for Patrick Dempsey’s character, Robert. Dempsey played a New York lawyer who, of course, needed a little magic in his life. His character also had a daughter, Morgan. The evil queen, Narissa, was played by icon Susan Sarandon.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

On Thursday, Disney unveiled more than 50 new movies and shows that will launch on its streaming platform, including content from “Star Wars” and Marvel.

Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers, up from 73 million at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported. It expects to have between 230 million and 260 million subscribers by 2024.

The increase in content is all part of the company’s larger strategy to focus on streaming. Disney+ will also exclusively have live-action versions of “Pinocchio” — starring Tom Hanks — and “Peter Pan and Wendy.”

In other Disney princess news, both Moana and Tiana will be getting their own animated series on the streaming platform. Tiana, the lead character from “The Princess and the Frog,” set in 1920s New Orleans, will see her show come to fruition in 2022, while Moana, the daughter of a chief from the 2016 film of the same name is slated for 2023.