Disney+ adds content disclaimer to 'The Muppet Show' episodes

Disney+ has added a content disclaimer to the beginning of 18 episodes of "The Muppet Show," which started streaming on the platform on Friday.

"This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now," the disclaimer reads. "Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together."

"The Muppet Show." Disney+

The disclaimer has been added to a total of 18 episodes throughout the show's five seasons, including those guest hosted by Jim Nabors, Joel Grey, Steve Martin, Peter Sellers, Cleo Laine, James Coco, Spike Milligan, Crystal Gayle, Kenny Rogers, Beverly Sills, Jonathan Winters, Alan Arkin, James Coburn, Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, Debbie Harry, Wally Boag and Marty Feldman. The label has been added to each episode for a different reason; but for example, during Cash's episode, he sings in front of a confederate flag. The disclaimer appears at the beginning of these episodes for 12 seconds.

"Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe," the disclaimer continues. "To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter."

A representative for Disney+ declined Variety's request to comment on the matter. However, Disney's Stories Matter initiative outlines the platform's reasoning for adding the labels to its content.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures," a statement on Disney's website says. "Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we're committed to giving voice to their stories as well."