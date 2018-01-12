'Dirty John' and 5 other true crime podcasts you need to listen to right now

share tweet pin email

"Dirty John" has emerged as the latest "Serial," the kind of podcast that's so riveting, it'll eat up your whole night if you're not careful. It's all thanks to Los Angeles Times veteran journalist Christopher Goffard, who uncovered con man John Meehan and his crimes, which are mind-boggling and have struck a nerve with listeners.

But if you want more murder and mayhem, listen up. Megyn Kelly TODAY staffers share their favorite podcast picks, for police procedural and courtroom drama buffs.

"Sword and Scale": Beautifully researched and produced. Gets very in-depth, with lots of audio from police interrogations and court interviews.

"Casefile": It's very well-researched and traffics in just the facts. A standout is the one about the notorious Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Meet the women drawn into the real-life mystery of 'Dirty John' Play Video - 14:38 Meet the women drawn into the real-life mystery of 'Dirty John' Play Video - 14:38

"My Favorite Murder": Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark are two female comedians who happen to be obsessed with crime. They’ve spawned a cult-like following by mixing humor into these gruesome stories. They get a bit distracted, but it’s always an enjoyable listen.

"Crimetown": The minds behind HBO’s hit "The Jinx" conceived of this podcast as their follow-up. The first season follows the life of a Providence, Rhode Island, prosecutor as he fights organized crime, becomes mayor and has his soul whittled away by the realities of America’s criminal underworld.

"True Crime Garage": Two guys sit in their garage, drink beer and talk true crime. It's amazing. And addictive.

And one more, for good measure:

"Trace": Mother of two Maria James was stabbed to death in the back of her suburban bookshop in Australia back in June 1980. Her killer has never been found. An investigative reporter teams up with James' sons and a retired local cop to explore previously overlooked evidence, and looks at the prime leads.