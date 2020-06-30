Dina Manzo's ex-husband hired mob figure to assault boyfriend, feds allege

Thomas Manzo, ex-husband of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo, hired a mob figure to assault her boyfriend David Cantin, in 2015, federal prosecutors allege.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey said Thomas Manzo, 55, and John Perna, 43, face multiple charges over a 2015 assault on the Bravo star's now-husband Cantin, according to an indictment obtained by TODAY.

Dina Manzo in 2014. Steve Zak Photography / FilmMagic

The indictment states that Manzo hired Perna, an alleged member of the Lucchese organized crime family, to assault Cantin, 40, in exchange for a discounted wedding reception at Manzo's upscale New Jersey restaurant.

The indictment also charges Perna with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, and Manzo with charges of falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison on the most serious of the charges against them.

According to the indictment, Manzo, one of the owners of the Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson, commissioned Perna, a "made" man in the Lucchese crime family, to commit the assault on Cantin in exchange for a "deeply discounted" wedding reception at the venue. Perna allegedly worked with his associates to plan and carry out the assault, which took place in July 2015.

In August 2015, Perna held a "lavish" wedding reception at Manzo's restaurant for a discounted price. The wedding was paid for by another Lucchese associate and close friend of Manzo’s. About 330 guests, including many members of the Lucchese crime family, attended the event.