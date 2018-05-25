Dierks Bentley TODAY concert: What you need to know

Dierks Bentley is coming to TODAY! The popular country singer behind the upcoming album, "The Mountain," which features the hit song "Woman, Amen" will heat up TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.
Details:
- Date: Tuesday, June 12
- Hashtag: #DierksTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here for a chance for you and a guest to see Dierks Bentley up close.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.