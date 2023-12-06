Diddy posts statement in response to sexual abuse allegations: 'Enough is enough'

Sean “Diddy” Combs has released a new statement addressing what he describes as "sickening allegations" made against him in recent weeks.

The statement comes amid allegations of rape and sex trafficking recently issued against him.

The 54-year-old rapper and producer issued a statement to his Instagram page on Dec. 6.

“Enough is enough,” his post begins.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” the statement said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” it continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs has been accused of sexual abuse in multiple lawsuits. In a lawsuit filed Dec. 6, an unidentified woman accuses him and two others of sex trafficking and gang rape in 2003 when she was 17.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.