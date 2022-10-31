Diddy really went for it as Heath Ledger’s Joker this Halloween

Diddy won Halloween this year.

The music mogul wore a spot-on costume of the Joker, as played by Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight," complete with a flamethrower.

"It's not about the money," Diddy wrote in the caption of photos of himself dressed as Batman's villain. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"

The 52-year-old, also known as Sean Combs, apparently spent the weekend hanging out of cop cars, spraying flames into the air and other debauchery around Los Angeles — including running into Tyler, the Creator.

In a video posted on Instagram, Diddy stumbles upon the rapper in a black pickup truck.

"Tyler, you are my favorite rapper in the world," Diddy says in between the Joker's infamous cackles. "You look beautiful."

"This is top tier," Tyler responds with a grin that is equally as entertained as is slightly terrified, before Diddy demands for him to get out of the car.

Diddy attempts to open the car door, and then the driver speeds away.

"It's going to be a glorious night when you bump into Tyler, the Creator," Diddy proclaims, before running off into the night. "Let's go."