OK, "This Is Us" fans, brace yourselves!

Kevin, Randall and Kate — aka the Big Three at the heart of the series — might be played by a never-before-seen set of stars next season. But before you get too upset, keep in mind that doesn't mean Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz are going anywhere.

Thanks to the drama's time-hopping story lines, there's always room for more Pearsons in the plot, as a recent tweet from the show's creator proves.

But you should probably still brace yourselves, because this couldn't be cuter.

"I am dead," Dan Fogelman wrote alongside a pic of a painfully adorable trio of tykes who happen to look exactly like tiny versions of Kevin, Randall and Kate, circa pre-K.

Seriously.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin on "This Is Us." NBC

While Fogelman didn't offer any other commentary about the kids, and NBC has yet to release any new casting details concerning them, the official "The is Us" Twitter account seemed to practically confirm the news.

THE LITTLEST THREE. 😍👶👼👶 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) July 24, 2019

It's hard to imagine these little mini-mes, or "THE LITTLEST THREE," as the tweet read, wouldn't make it to the small screen next season.

Making the family official, from season two of "This Is Us." NBC

After all, we've seen these characters at just about every other stage of their lives, from infants to toddlers to elementary schoolers to teens — and beyond.

So if this new trio of cuties is what the future holds — or the past or the future look at the past — then we can't wait to see more.

Season four of "This Is Us" premieres Sept. 24 on NBC.