The already complex relationship between former “Bachelorette” stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron has gotten even more complicated.

Cameron went on Twitter yesterday to set the record straight after he was accused of throwing shade at Brown by liking a negative comment about her that he claimed was "a complete accident."

Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident. For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

“Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident,” he wrote. “For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades.”

She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated. I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about “clarity” because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family https://t.co/Nc5eTujfCK — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

“She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated,” he continued. “I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about ‘clarity’ because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family.”

Will never take away from her and her family. Amazing people. Have a great night. https://t.co/PT9uFoj8Cn — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

“Will never take away from her and her family. Amazing people. Have a great night,” he added.

Way to grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

“Way to grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end,” he finished.

Brown and Cameron have never officially been an item, but they have, um, canoodled? Netflixed and chilled? Hung out? It’s not altogether clear, but we do know that Brown broke up with fiancé Jed Wyatt, whom she chose on “The Bachelorette,” and then asked out Cameron during the show’s live finale in July.

Reality show producers couldn’t have drawn up what happened next, though: Cameron was spotted with supermodel Gig Hadid, shortly after he was spotted leaving Brown's home in Los Angeles.

"We are not 'dating dating' at all. We hung out, but we also had conversations of both knowing that there's still something there," Brown told the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast last month about her relationship with Cameron. "And when you are in the public eye, you do have to just be respectful of each other."

Brown, who admitted to having a "beef" with him, also said that they're not exclusive, but she still doesn't know what to make about her standing with Cameron in light of him spending time with Hadid.

"It was a little confusing, but he can do whatever he wants to and I know that I can too."