Did Rihanna and Pink turn down Super Bowl halftime gig?

As NFL players kneel, Rihanna has reportedly taken a stand.

The pop superstar passed on an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl as a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and NFL players who have been protesting racial inequality and police violence against minorities by kneeling during the national anthem, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Rihanna was the front-runner for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show," the source said. "CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling."

"The offer and exposure would have been great for Rihanna as she's planning a new album and tour but she stuck to what's right in her eyes," the source added.

The "Umbrella" singer wasn't the only star who reportedly passed on the gig, which is watched annually by more than 100 million people.

Pink, who sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LII in February, also turned it down, Entertainment Tonight reported. Her decision reportedly came after negotiations dragging on too long and was not related to the player protests.

TODAY reached out for comment from both artists and did not get a response.

The controversy began in 2016 when Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, began kneeling during that national anthem before games. The move sparked an angry response from President Trump.

The NFL initially adopted a policy in March that would fine players for kneeling during the anthem this season, but suspended that policy in July. The league instead has left it up to each team whether or not to discipline any players who protest during the anthem.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Maroon 5 would be the halftime headliner, with a possible appearance by rapper Cardi B.

No official announcement has been made yet by the NFL regarding the halftime performer for the big game on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.