Did Princess Diana send Burt Reynolds a thank-you note? What Loni Anderson says

Burt Reynolds once claimed that Princess Diana sent him a thank-you note for his contentious divorce keeping her out of the glare of the media spotlight for a little while.

Loni Anderson, Reynolds' ex-wife, says it's all true.

The "WKRP in Cincinnati" actor confirmed on Thursday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that the urban legend involving the famed actor and the iconic princess did in fact happen. Anderson, 75, was responding to a viewer's question about it.

"No way!" host Andy Cohen said.

Anderson and Reynolds had a bitter end to their five-year marriage in 1993 that apparently took some heat off the Princess of Wales, whose own drama with husband Prince Charles and the royal family had become a tabloid favorite. Diana was only three years away from her own divorce with Charles.

Reynolds, who died at 82 in 2018, made the claim about the letter in his 2015 memoir, "But Enough About Me," according to People.

"Princess Diana sent me a thank you note for keeping her off the cover of People Magazine," Reynolds wrote.

While that story turned out to be true, Anderson disputed Reynolds' claim that she once spent $45,000 on his American Express card in 90 minutes.

"No, I never had an Amex from Burt, I only had my own," she said. "So that would be completely false."