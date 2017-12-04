Did 'Love Actually' predict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance?

As fans of the 2003 classic rom-com "Love Actually" know, it's full of all kinds of romances ... including one between two young kids: Joanna and Sam.
But if you squint a little bit and open up your romantic, dreaming heart ... you could imagine that the all-grown-up versions of Joanna and Sam are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
A recent social media meme put the idea out there and it (kind of) sticks! Let's go through the details.
In the film, young Brit Sam (Thomas Sangster) and American Joanna (Olivia Olson) are classically star-crossed. He falls for her just as she is returning to the United States, and his dad convinces him to do the classic Hollywood run-through-the-airport-to-share-your-love move, which earns him a sweet kiss on the cheek. And then she leaves!
The short "sequel" filmed for Red Nose Day and released this summer did give us a happy ending for the pair: Sam and Joanna did reunite and get engaged.
But let's get back to our mashup of the real world with the "Love Actually" world. We all know it was Meghan Markle who became a "Deal or No Deal" suitcase opener and star of USA Network's "Suits," but there is a resemblance between her and Joanna. And Sam, well, you could pretend he's a bit like Prince Harry.
Fans certainly are into the idea:
So, go with us on this. Because however you want to imagine it, the actual happy ending of the story is that Harry and Meghan are getting married in May.
And Olson agrees!
To us, this is perfect.
