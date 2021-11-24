IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Keanu Reeves jokes that he and Winona Ryder are 'married under the eyes of God'

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests."
By Lindsay Lowe

Was this on-screen wedding the real deal?

Keanu Reeves addressed the possibility that he and Winona Ryder may technically be married after filming a wedding scene together in 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” he said in a recent Esquire video. “Winona says we are. (Francis Ford) Coppola says we are.

“So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God,” he joked.

Ryder is also pretty sure that she and Reeves tied the knot for real (at least in Romania) while shooting the Gothic horror film.

“We actually got married in 'Dracula.' No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” she joked to EW in a 2018 interview.

Ryder mentioned that director Francis Ford Coppola used a “real Romanian priest” in the scene.

“We shot the master and he did the whole thing,” she said. “So I think we’re married.”

Possible wedding aside, Reeves and Ryder have never claimed to be anything more than friends. Reeves is in a long-term relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, and Ryder has reportedly been in a relationship for several years with designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

However, they have shared a close bond since they met in the ‘80s.

“I do have a real affinity, I’ve always had such love and respect for him,” Ryder said in an interview with TODAY as she promoted her 2018 movie co-starring Reeves, “Destination Wedding.”

Reeves also shared some kind words about his longtime friend and co-star.

“We enjoy each other’s company, we’re a fan of each other’s work, we work really well together, we have a trust, we have a rapport,” he said.

