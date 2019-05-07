Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 7, 2019, 3:54 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been romantically linked for years and the duo did nothing to squash those rumors Monday night when they appeared to arrive together at the Met Gala in New York City.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum

The pair posed for photos, too, fueling talk that they are indeed an item. The stars didn’t officially make their red carpet debut at the fashionable event since they didn’t actually walk it together. But they did apparently arrive with each other, as evidenced by various photos and videos on designer Zac Posen’s Instagram story that show Foxx and Holmes riding in the same car.

Posen designed Holmes’ dress, a custom lavender and violet tulle gown. Foxx went with a traditional black suit and tie and purple shoes that complemented Holmes' outfit.

Are Holmes and Foxx dating? The actors posed for photos at the Met Gala, convincing some that they are. Kevin Tachman/MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/

While they may have forsaken the red carpet, Foxx, 51, and Holmes, 40, did pose for paparazzi once inside the event that featured some truly astounding looks that you don't see too often.

The tabloids have had a field day over the years guessing whether the Oscar winner and the former “Dawson’s Creek” actress are dating.

Holmes and Foxx have been snapped in public together before. Last year, the pair attended a pre-Grammys party on January 27, 2018 in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for NARAS

Holmes, of course, was previously married to Tom Cruise, who, ironically, starred alongside Foxx in 2004’s “Collateral,” which came out about a year before she and Cruise started dating. They got engaged not even two months later and married in November 2006, seven months after they welcomed daughter Suri. The couple divorced in August 2012.

Foxx has two daughters, one born in 1994 and one born in 2009. The identity of the mothers is not clear.

In 2013, chatter that Holmes and Foxx were a couple began to surface and they have been spotted together over the years, but they have never publicly addressed their relationship or confirmed whether they are dating.