If Jodie Foster helped Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers find love, she's keeping mum about it.

The Oscar winner played coy about (possibly) playing Cupid for her "Mauritanian" co-star and Woodley's NFL pro fiancé during an interview with correspondent Harry Smith airing Thursday on TODAY.

In a move that surprised nearly everyone listening, the Green Bay Packers quarterback mentioned Foster — calling her a member of his off-the-field "team" — during his virtual acceptance speech earlier this month at the NFL Honors broadcast, where he was named the 2020 MVP.

In the same speech, Rodgers mentioned "my fiancée" without naming Woodley.

When Smith asked Foster during their chat why Rodgers might have mentioned her in his speech, Foster got evasive.

"Well, I don't know," she replied. "I've never met Aaron Rodgers. However, I am a huge Green Bay Packer fan. And I guess they all know it, you know, they all know it. I have all the gear. I rooted for all them."

If Jodie Foster, left, helped her "The Mauritanian" co-star Shailene Woodley, center, and NFL star Aaron Rodgers, right, find love, she's keeping mum about it. Getty Images

"But it doesn't have anything to do with the connection with Shailene Woodley?" Smith tried again.

"Yes, it might," Foster replied before switching gears. "I have never met Aaron Rodgers. I hope to meet him, I will."

"But now that I'm a member of the team," she continued, playfully, "I plan on, you know, being at Lambeau (Field) with my cheesehead on and, you know, making a fool of myself."

After weeks of speculation, Woodley confirmed she and Rodgers got engaged earlier this year during an interview Monday on "The Tonight Show." The "Big Little Lies" star revealed that since the pair's romance began, she's "constantly learning" about football.

"He’s, first of all, a wonderful, incredible human being,” Woodley told host Jimmy Fallon. “But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living."

Woodley went on to say that she thinks of Rodgers, whom she met during the pandemic, as a "nerd" and not an NFL star.

"Because I don’t know him as the football guy!" she explained, laughing. "I know him as like, the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the guy I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports."