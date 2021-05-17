Did 'Jeopardy!' predict Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting?

Did "Jeopardy!" know Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were potentially getting back together before "Bennifer" even knew it themselves?

The game show can apparently see into the future, as a clue on the May 14 episode, which was filmed weeks earlier, said: "As a couple, they were jointly known as 'Bennifer.'"

This was filmed weeks ago. #Jeopardy what did you know? pic.twitter.com/fZUc7UjccR — frankie twill (@FrankieTwill) May 14, 2021

The episode with guest host Bill Whitaker from "60 Minutes" aired days after multiple reports indicated that the famous Hollywood couple of the early 2000s were seen together over the previous weekend, 17 years after they split up.

Eagle-eyed "Jeopardy!" viewers also noted there was a category on the show about Montana, where the reports indicated Affleck and Lopez spent time together at a luxury resort.

Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!! ✨✨#Jeopardy #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/08kX7NXsVW — Bex Lester (@GlamBex) May 15, 2021

"Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!!" one viewer tweeted.

One person clearly unaware of Bennifer was one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants, who answered, "Who are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Aniston?"

This would have been filmed well before Bennifer 2.0 🤯

Also, c’mon Justin. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/WIgaTLsSoN — Caitlin MacGregor (@CaityMacG) May 15, 2021

"This would have been filmed well before Bennifer 2.0 🤯 " one fan tweeted. "Also, c’mon Justin."

The sighting at the Montana resort came less than a month after Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced in a statement to TODAY that their four-year romance and two-year engagement was over.

While Affleck's longtime friend Matt Damon and others are all rooting for Bennifer 2.0, the couple have not publicly said they are back together. Maybe the answer to that will be on one of this week's "Jeopardy!" episodes.

