Fans can't get over the fact that Dolly Parton produced 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Dolly Parton is full of slaying surprises!

The country music icon and all-around American treasure was an uncredited producer on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." While it was never top secret, fans of the show are freaking out after realizing Parton played an important role in helping produce the show from 1997 to 2003.

"I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer," @sazza_jay wrote on Twitter.

I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer — john rentoul is a vampire (@sazza_jay) April 22, 2020

"I just assume Dolly is part of everything good in the world, so this tracks," said @annadrury53.

Did Dolly Parton produce 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'?

Parton founded Sandollar Entertainment with her friend and business partner, Sandy Gallin, in 1986. The production company is listed as the producer of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," according to IMDB. Sandollar Entertainment also worked on the original 1992 "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie.

And even though the film received poor reviews and was a box office bomb, then-executive producer Gail Berman still believed the property had potential. She proposed keeping the television rights to turn it into a series one day, years later convincing Joss Whedon to adapt the script.

Premiering in 1997, the show was a hit, spawning seven seasons and the successful spin-off "Angel" starring David Boreanaz. Insider listed "Buffy" as one of the 50 most successful television shows of all time.

Later, when Parton learned that Berman had been given less royalties from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" than her male counterparts, Parton invited her to lunch and handed her a check to make sure she was paid equally, Berman told the New York Times in 2016.

It's just one more reason to love the country star.

"She helped give us the greatest show about female empowerment since the dawn of television. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a revolutionary program that should be studied," said @HBICmaverick. "Dolly, I love you. I also love Sarah Michelle Gellar."

Fans are also discovering that Buffy Summers, who was played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Parton share the same birthday: January 19.

Is that a subtle nod to the woman who's quiet involvement made the series happen? We think it may be!

Looking to revisit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," or maybe watch it for the first time? You can head over to Hulu, where the show is currently available to stream.