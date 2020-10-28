Did Carson Daly know about Blake and Gwen's engagement? Hoda shares funny story

As fans of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rejoiced when the couple announced their engagement on Tuesday after years of speculation, it may not have exactly been breaking news to Carson Daly.

Did the TODAY co-host already know about it way before the rest of us?

Hoda Kotb explained on TODAY Wednesday how Carson may have been celebrating their special moment well before the public knew about it.

She referenced an interview she and Carson did with Stefani on Oct. 19 in which they asked her about a possible engagement as part of a conversation about the most-Googled questions about the couple.

"By the way, when we did that interview with Gwen, Carson already knew (about the engagement) because when I asked that question he turned the whole interview, and I asked him later, I said, 'Did you already know?'" Hoda said Wednesday. "And he said, 'Of course I knew.' So anyway, he keeps a good secret."

"He's a good friend," Sheinelle Jones said.

It's no surprise Carson got the early word considering he and his family are close with the couple, having visited them at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic.

"I have so much fun when we go out to the ranch," Carson said on TODAY in July. "We do nothing, it's so fun, it's just like an adventure. It's like a movie."

Carson is also the host of "The Voice," where Stefani and Shelton make up two of the four celebrity coaches on the singing competition.

Carson Daly apparently got the early word about his friends and fellow "Voice" cast members Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting engaged. Christopher Polk / NBC

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of them sharing a kiss as Stefani shows off her new ring.

This will be the second marriage for Stefani, who was previously married to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. This will be the third marriage for Shelton, who divorced first wife Kaynette Gern in 2006 and was formerly married to country singer Miranda Lambert, whom he divorced in 2015.

No word yet on the wedding, but we can think of at least one person to ask about the details!