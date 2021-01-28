Diane Keaton wowed by fan's 'First Wives Club' impersonation video

This hilarious “First Wives Club” tribute video has earned a seal of approval from Diane Keaton herself!

TikTok star Julian Burzynski re-created the famous musical scene from the 1996 comedy starring Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn. He shared a video of his interpretation on his Instagram page.

In a brilliant one-man performance, Burzynski plays each of the three women from the scene. He dons a variety of wigs, white pantsuits and skirts and nails all the dance moves as he lip-syncs each of the actors' parts to Lesley Gore’s 1963 song, “You Don’t Own Me.”

Burzynski tagged Keaton in the video and when she saw it, she shared it on her own Instagram page and raved about his pitch-perfect performance.

“LETS BE HONEST, I THINK HE DID A BETTER JOB THAN ME!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Fans chimed in on Keaton's post with one writing simply, "This is incredible."

"He was so on point with every dance, gesture, head move, everything," another reacted.

Yet another added, "This brought me so much joy."

Burzynski replied to Keaton's comment in his Instagram story.

“@diane_keaton I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!” he wrote. “You are an inspiration, my cheeks hurt from smiling so hard! Thank you.”

“First Wives Club,” which turns 25 this year, follows three women as they seek revenge on their ex-husbands, who left them for younger women. Keaton, Midler and Hawn had magical chemistry in the classic comedy, and the trio of actresses are now set to reunite in another film.

In their upcoming movie, “Family Jewels,” the actors will apparently play three women who were all once married to the same man, and who are forced to spend the holidays with their children and grandchildren after he dies.

The movie was supposed to go into production sometime last year, but appears to have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hawn gave an update in November, saying in an interview with "ET" that the project was “inching” forward.

"The script has to be approved and right now they've just given us another draft, so I gotta read that," she said. "So, we're inching our way towards it, let's put it that way."

Here’s hoping that these three will reunite on screen sometime soon. In the meantime, we’ll just be watching this “You Don’t Own Me” tribute video on repeat!