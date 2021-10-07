Justin Bieber super fan Diane Keaton stars in his new music video: 'Am I dreaming?'

It’s not exactly peanut butter and pastrami, but this is definitely a pairing you wouldn’t expect.

On Wednesday, Diane Keaton posted a clip on Instagram of her starring in an upcoming music video for Justin Bieber’s song “Ghost.”

Yes, that Diane Keaton. The 75-year-old Diane Keaton. The hat connoisseur Diane Keaton. The Diane Keaton who has won an Academy Award and been nominated for three other Oscars.

“AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Bieber has his arm around Keaton on a bluff overlooking water at one point and they dance in what appears to be a restaurant at another. We also see Keaton standing alone in a kitchen and on a beach, teasing fans about the story being told.

Bieber also shared the clip on Instagram and 14 hours later, the post has been viewed nearly 4 million times.

Keaton and Bieber let the good times roll in "Ghost." diane_keaton / Instagram

It shouldn’t come as a total shock that the two have teamed up. Keaton has not been shy about her love of the pop star. In 2017, she gushed about him while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” only to have him surprise her.

“That’s real beauty,” she said after she gave him a kiss on the cheek and he left the stage.

Keaton has long been a fan of Bieber and now they get to work together. diane_keaton / Instagram

“Do you think he’ll ask me out later?” she joked.

Keaton has been romantically linked to some of Hollywood’s most well-known leading men over the years, including Warren Beatty, Woody Allen, Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino. For now, she can always keep her fingers crossed that Channing Tatum will come calling.