/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

A wallet Diane Keaton lost 50 years ago has been found, complete with a driver's license that expired in 1969.

Treasure hunter Anton Lulgjuraj, 45, discovered it in an old storage unit in Brewster, New York, that he bought at an auction in May, the New York Daily News reported.

"I opened it up and thought, is this Diane Keaton the actress?" Lulgjuraj told the Daily News. "It couldn’t be. Or maybe it could.

"I was so curious. It was like a time capsule."

Keaton, 72, was shocked after learning about the discovery, saying she didn't remember losing the wallet.

"This is the craziest story!" Keaton wrote on Twitter.

The wallet contained a driver's license for Diane Hall, which is Keaton's legal name. She took her mother's maiden name, Keaton, as her stage name because there was another actress named Diane Hall when she broke into the business in the 1960s.

Lulgjuraj didn't recognize the last name but thought the photo looked like "The Godfather" and "Annie Hall" star.

Then he saw that one of the first mentions of her stage name was also tucked in the wallet - a membership card for "Diane Keaton" in the Actors' Equity Association that expired in 1968.

The wallet also held some pictures of Keaton's parents as well as one of her as a child.

Lulgjuraj had reached out to Keaton to return the items to her and heard nothing until she responded on social media asking him to direct message her.

The storage locker belonged to the late David Parent, an Air Force pilot who attended Fordham University in the Bronx, according to the Daily News. Lulgjuraj has no idea how Hall's wallet ended up in there.

Lulgjuraj hopes to return the wallet and its contents to Keaton and had no intention of selling it, especially after already making a profit from selling a vintage motorcycle he found in the storage unit.

"Maybe she remembers that lost wallet and has always wondered," Lulgjuraj told the Daily News. "These are her memories."