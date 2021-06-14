In her decadeslong career of over 50 movies, Diane Keaton has done it all, and remembers all the best bits.

And in a new discussion in Interview magazine, where the Oscar-winner fielded questions from famous folks (like why she never married), she laid it all on the line — particularly when it came to her favorite on-screen moment from 1996's "The First Wives Club" and her favorite on-screen kiss.

In the movie, Keaton, now 75, co-starred with Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn as three wronged spouses who exact revenge in a most delicious way.

And then they relax with a performance of the 1963 Lesley Gore anthem, "You Don't Own Me" — which Keaton said was her favorite scene in the movie.

Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn in the middle of their barn-burner cover of "You Don't Own Me" in "The First Wives Club." Alamy

Performing that song, Keaton told interviewer Ariana Grande was "so fun."

Grande had a follow up, though: "How does it feel to be so iconic?"

"I don’t exactly understand what that means but it's very kind of you to say," Keaton replied. "Can you explain to me how I’m iconic? What is that? I understand certain aspects of it, but it’s hard for me to deal with that. I don't really see it that way. I live with myself and I'm hardly iconic. I get up in the morning and it's me again. I'm just another person saying, 'Gee, I'd better feed the dog.'"

But other celebs went in a different direction. Liam Neeson, who starred with Keaton in "The Good Mother" in 1988, asked if he was the best on-screen lover she'd ever had. Well, how do you answer that?

Just like Keaton did: "Yes, of course," she said. "That goes without saying. And you're easy on the eyes. I don’t think I’ve seen you in 30 years, but yes, you’re the best on-screen lover ever. No hesitation on that."

But Neeson was not her favorite on-screen kiss. That went to Morgan Freeman, who asked her directly what her favorite kiss on camera had been.

"You, Morgan," she said, referring to their 2014 film "5 Flights Up." "You and those lips. You’re my favorite on-screen kiss ever. That was dreamy. I loved every bit of it, and I hope that we can do it one more time. I'm open to the possibility."

Keaton with Morgan Freeman, about to share a pillowy kiss in "5 Flights Up." Focus World

Keaton has talked about the men she's kissed before, and back in 2017 when she was receiving a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute gala, Freeman, 84, was in the audience. He stood up and read comments she'd made comparing his lips to pillows that she'd like to fall into aloud ... to everyone!

But back to the Interview interview. There was at least one more quotidian, if somehow necessary, question and answer. Sarah Silverman asked, "The people of Earth need to know: What do you sleep in?"

And her answer was about as down-to-Earth as she is: "I sleep in a T-shirt and pajama bottoms. Feels good. What am I going to wear? A nightie or something lacy and pretty? No."