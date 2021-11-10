Diane Keaton mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son for Leonardo DiCaprio

Diane Keaton's celebration of "male beauty" took a funny turn when she accidentally praised Reese Witherspoon's son.

The "Something’s Gotta Give" actor, who is known to embrace her whimsical personality on social media, posted a video on Instagram captioned "MALE BEAUTY!!!"

As black-and-white photos of male artists, actors and musicians flashed across the screen, Keaton provided a comedic voice-over explaining why each man was attractive.

The first image shown was a man staring directly into the camera. "Talk about beauty," Keaton gushed. "Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid."

There was only one problem — the photo was actually a shot of Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old son, Deacon.

After recognizing the familiar face, the "Sweet Home Alabama" actor commented on the post, writing, "Diane, the first one is my son!" and adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Shocked by the mishap, Keaton replied with three surprise-face emoji.

But Witherspoon clearly found the case of mistaken identity hilarious as she ended their exchange with a crying-laughing emoji.

Other celebrities chimed in to agree with Keaton's praise of the men on the list, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Sharon Stone, who both left flame emoji on the post.

During the rest of the video, Keaton also complimented actor John Cassavetes, painter Francesco Clemente and actor-director Clint Eastwood, among others.

When a picture of "The Batman" star Robert Pattinson appeared, Keaton bluntly said, "I'm sorry, but he's so beautiful."

"How about that?" Keaton asked in response to a photo of singer Zayn Malik that highlighted his tattoos. She added, "Don't you love the neck on this guy?"

Before the video ended, Keaton playfully said, "Look, we have to have chats about this more often, us women, together. Don’t you agree? This is fun."

This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has publicly shared amusing commentary on the male physique. In 2016, she played a game of "Who'd you rather?" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Ellen DeGeneres challenged Keaton to choose between Justin Bieber or Jared Leto in one of the rounds. Comparing the two, Keaton concluded she wanted to "take them both."

"Don’t ever overlook the nose," she explained. "Mr. Leto has a very thin nose. I like a thin nose but Mr. Bieber has a fatter nose and I like that, too!"

Five years later, in one of the most unexpected collaborations of all time, Keaton actually ended up working with Bieber.

In October, they announced that they would appear together in his music video for the song "Ghost."

"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!" she captioned her Instagram post about the video.

Maybe Pattinson, Malik or the real DiCaprio can be her next co-star.