Feb. 11, 2019, 4:08 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Diana Ross is a musical legend. But even she can have the spotlight stolen right out from under her when her grandson is in the room!

Ross was celebrating her "Diamond Diana" anniversary a little early at Sunday's Grammy Awards (she'll actually turn 75 on March 26), but before the "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" singer could arrive, it was up to Raif-Henok Kendrick, age 9, to bound out before the crowd and take over.

And boy, did he!

Diana Ross turns 75 in 2019, and performed during the Grammy Awards a little ahead of her birthday on Sunday. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Host Alicia Keys described him as a "distinguished little guy," after which he bounded out on the stage in a cloud of natural hair, a direct gaze and a velvety crimson jacket.

Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick has music, and performing, in his veins! He introduced his grandmother, Diana Ross, at the Grammys. Matt Sayles / AP

"Did she say 'little guy'?" quipped Raif-Henok, who is the son of Ross's daughter Rhonda Ross; his grandfather is Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. "I'm almost 4-foot-9!"

But that wasn't all. After thanking "Miss Alicia," he went on to introduce Ross, sounding like an old pro. And in a way he was: Raif also appeared onstage when his grandmother received the 2017 American Music Lifetime Achievement Award.

But for all of his own confidence, we couldn't help noting he was playing with the buttonhole on his jacket, just a little bit charmingly nervous.

Ross is still diamond bright! Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Finally, he added, "She has shown the world that nothing is beyond our reach. So, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome my grandmommy, Diana Ross!"

Cue the actual star of the night, resplendent in a red satin corset and acres of flowing red taffeta, who got the audience to sing along with her for "The Best Years of My Life" and "Reach Out."

"When I was a little girl, I found the joy of singing," she told the audience. "And it brings me joy; through my life there has always been music, and its power."

Happy birthday, Diana! Thank you for sharing the present of your grandson!