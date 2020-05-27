Devon Sawa's son, 6, loves watching dad in 1995 kids' movie 'Casper'

Devon Sawa was just a teenager when he starred in the 1995 kids' fantasy flick "Casper." So, it's extra cute that his 6-year-old son, Hudson, can't get enough of the movie.

Sawa, 41, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a heartwarming video of Hudson literally on the edge of his seat while watching "Casper," which was based on the classic cartoon character "Casper the Friendly Ghost."

"Who's that guy?" Sawa can be heard asking as Hudson watches his dad in a sweet scene with co-star Christina Ricci.

Sawa then asks his son what he thinks of the movie.

"Amazing!" Hudson responds.

The Canadian actor knew just how to caption the adorable clip. "Can I keep you," he wrote, quoting one of the movie's most memorable lines.

Sawa's fans got nostalgic for their own childhoods when they saw his son watching "Casper."

"Omg! My dream boy forever ❤️ Love that your mini thinks you're amazing! So sweet," one gushed.

"Aw thats such a sweet moment! Finding out your dad is Casper! 👻🥰" another wrote.

The "Nikita" alum, who shares Hudson and daughter Scarlett, 4, with wife Dawni Sahanovitch, is clearly proud of playing Casper. In April, the actor shared a screen grab of himself and Ricci with their co-stars in the movie.

"Bet y’all never had a squad like mine," he boasted.

But Sawa's a little less proud of of getting caught in NSFW situations during live video chats. Just last month, the actor mocked himself on Twitter for an accidental cameo he made during one of Hudson's Zoom sessions with his teacher.

"My son’s teacher via zoom 'Hudson, can you tell your daddy to put some pants on. We can see him in the background,''' Sawa tweeted.

It turns out, Sawa was only joking.

"That tweet wasn’t an actual thing that happened. My son’s teacher never caught me," he told Entertainment Tonight. Still, Sawa's wife has had to coach him to dress more appropriately now that Hudson's doing video chats.

"I’m warned by my wife to 'tone it down during school time' a lot," he said. "I wrote that after my wife warned me that I couldn’t walk around in boxers during my son's Zoom school time."