Devon Sawa clears up whether he was caught with no pants on during son's Zoom class

Devon Sawa would like everyone to know he did not get caught with his pants down.

The 41-year-old actor set the record straight about a hilarious tweet in which he claimed that he was seen without pants on by his 6-year-old son's teacher during his Zoom class.

Devon Sawa has ensured to everyone that he is not walking around with no pants in the background of his son's Zoom class. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Sawa spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his alleged eye-opening cameo in front of the screen during his son Hudson's class amid the coronavirus pandemic.

My son’s teacher via zoom “Hudson, can you tell your daddy to put some pants on. We can see him in the background.” — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 23, 2020

"My son’s teacher via zoom 'Hudson, can you tell your daddy to put some pants on. We can see him in the background,''' Sawa tweeted last week.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

It turns out Sawa was just having some fun with everyone, although there was a kernel of truth in there.

"That tweet wasn’t an actual thing that happened. My son’s teacher never caught me," he told Entertainment Tonight. "A lot of the stuff I write is just playing."

Not that anyone would've been surprised, given that plenty of parents can relate to Zoom mishaps as they adjust to homeschooling their children and working from home during the pandemic.

While Sawa hasn't been baring it all to horrified elementary school teachers on Zoom, his wife, Dawni Sahanovitch, has had some issues with his attire in the background during Hudson's classes.

"I’m warned by my wife to 'tone it down during school time' a lot," Sawa said. "I wrote that after my wife warned me that I couldn’t walk around in boxers during my son's Zoom school time."

Not only did Sawa make up the tweet, he even made up a "faux birthday" party for their daughter, Scarlett, 4, and celebrated with a cake.

Scarlett says in a video posted on Instagram by Sawa on Sunday that she is turning 7 and then blows out a gag candle that keeps relighting itself.

The couple have also had some moments in quarantine with their children that may sound awfully familiar to many parents.

"To be completely honest it’s an 80/20 split,'' Sawa said. The 20 being we bicker or argue about nonsense. To say that we all sit in here like the Partridge family would be a lie.

"School has been a bit of a relief, to be honest. It breaks up four to five hours a day. The teachers have really gone the distance to pull this thing together. They are unsung heroes. They need to be paid way more for what they do."

They also have tried to convey the seriousness of the pandemic to their children.

"We don’t discuss death tolls or political thoughts," Sawa said. "We’ve told them there’s a bug out there that can make us very sick and we need to stay home till doctors and scientists figure out what the next best move is."