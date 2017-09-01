'Devil Wears Prada' deleted scene causes outrage years later

share tweet pin email

The "Devil" sure seems to be in the details.

A deleted scene from the 2006 film "The Devil Wears Prada" has resurfaced as a point of contention for fans after a Buzzfeed writer watched it for the first time Monday and shared his disgust with his Twitter followers.

I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me pic.twitter.com/6Zkr6UxHQO — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 28, 2017

"I'm just seeing this deleted scene from The Devil Wears Prada for the first time, and honestly it changed the whole movie for me," Spencer Althouse tweeted about the minute-long scene, which had been included in the film's DVD release.

In the controversial gala sequence, Anne Hathaway's Andy steps in to defuse a potentially mortifying situation sparked by the drunken husband (James Naughton) of her boss, Runway Magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). After Andy saves the day, her normally cutting boss mouths the words "thank you" across the room in a rare moment of vulnerability.

Many fans of both the movie and the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger on which it was based are thankful that the schmaltzy moment was left on the cutting room floor — because it's out of character for a uniquely strong female character.

Althouse went so far as to say it would have ruined the movie for him.

"Would have changed the entire movie - ruined her whole persona," complained one of Althouse's followers.