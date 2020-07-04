Destry Allyn, director Steven Spielberg's daughter, is engaged! The 23-year-old actress, writer and director shared the happy news of her engagement to actor Genc Legrand in a post on Instagram Friday.

"Holy cannoli, I’m engaged!!! 💍💕😍" Allyn wrote in the caption, along with a sweet picture with Legrand, who is originally from Switzerland, and another photo of them holding hands and showing off her engagement ring. "I am so excited to take on life with my best friend! This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc !!! 😊😍🥳💍💕"

Famous friends immediately posted messages of congratulations to the happy couple.

"AHHH!! Congratulations you beautiful couple!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote Elle Fanning.

"BEAUTIFUL❤️ COUPLE ❤️ congrats des ❤️" wrote Kaitlyn Dever, star of "Booksmart."

"Wow!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️" wrote Julianne Moore.

Allyn's parents, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, met on the set of 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Her siblings include brother Sawyer, 27, sisters Sasha, 29, and Mikaela, 23, as well as Capshaw’s two children from her previous marriage, Jessica Capshaw, 43, and Theo Spielberg, 31 and Spielberg’s son Max, 34, from his previous marriage to Amy Irving.

Steven Spielberg and his daughter Destry Allyn Spielberg attend the New York City premiere of "Transformers: Age Of Extinction" on June 25, 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Allyn also shared pics and videos celebrating her happy news in her Instagram stories, including screenshots from video chats in which she's showing off her ring to friends, a silly video of her flaunting her new rock and another video of Legrand which she captioned simply "fiancé."

She's shared other pictures of herself with Legrand on Instagram throughout the year, including this sweet post in March.

"j'ai de la chance de t'avoir dans ma vie. Je t’aime petit œuf 💕" Spielberg posted alongside a romantic picture of her in Legrand which translates to, "I'm lucky to have you in my life. I love you little egg."