'Desperate Housewives' stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton reuniting for Christmas movie

It's a "Desperate Housewives" mini-reunion!

Former on-screen couple Teri Hatcher and James Denton are teaming up again to star in the upcoming Hallmark Channel holiday movie "A Kiss Before Christmas," the network announced Wednesday.

In the movie, Denton plays a real estate development executive named Ethan, a married dad who shares two teenage kids with his wife, Joyce, played by Hatcher. After being passed over for a work promotion on Christmas Eve, Ethan wonders if his "nice guy" approach to life has hindered his career.

After wishing his life had gone a different route, Christmas magic takes over and shows Ethan just what his alternate life would be like. When Ethan awakes the next morning, Joyce and the kids are gone — and he's now the CEO of his company. It's not long before Ethan wants his real life back. But first, he's got to convince Joyce they're meant for each other, and he only has until Christmas Day to do it.

Former "Desperate Housewives" stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton are reuniting for the Hallmark Channel's holiday movie "A Kiss Before Christmas." Ron Tom / Disney

Hatcher played Susan Mayer on "Desperate Housewives," which ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012 on ABC, while Denton played Susan's neighbor-turned-husband Mike Delfino.

"A Kiss Before Christmas" marks the first time any of the hit series' stars have appeared on screen together again, according to the Hallmark Channel.

"From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique. I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion," Denton, who also serves as the movie's executive producer, said in a press release.

"And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end,” he quipped, alluding to Mike Delfino's tragic demise.

Hatcher, who was nominated for an Emmy for "Desperate Housewives" in 2005 alongside co-stars Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman, was just as eager to work with Denton again.

"The chemistry and friendship we had on ‘Desperate Housewives’ is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting," she said. "It's amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it.”

