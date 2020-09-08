Derek Hough is quickstepping his way to the other side of the judges’ table!

The pro dancer and six-time Mirrorball champion on “Dancing WIth the Stars” will be returning to the show as a judge for the upcoming season.

Hough, dancing here with celebrity partner Marilu Henner, was a professional dancer on almost every season of 'DWTS' between 2007 and 2016. Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Hough, 35, will join judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba for season 29. Judge Len Goodman will be unable to join in person this time around due to the COVID-19 situation, “though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from the U.K.,” according to an ABC press release.

Hough also shared the news on Instagram.

“Cats out of the bag:),” he wrote. “Looking forward to being Back in the Ballroom. This show has and will always be incredibly special to me. This show has gifted me with so many memories and priceless experiences. Amazing relationships, growth, triumphs, failures, struggles, fears, celebrations, fun and just pure entertainment.

“I look forward to returning as a judge,” he continued. “I hope to be fair, fun, encouraging, honest, helpful, compassionate and I look forward to watching these amazing journeys unfold. See you soon. And good luck to all the competitors this season. Work Hard! Have Fun!”

This isn’t the only ballroom shakeup announced before the upcoming season. Tyra Banks will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews, and she will also serve as an executive producer.

Hough is also a judge on NBC's "World of Dance." Between this and judging DWTS, he's going to be busy! NBC

Hough, who is also a judge on NBC’s “World of Dance” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo, will lend his professional ballroom dancing expertise as he evaluates a new roster of celebrity competitors and their pro partners.

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir will all be vying for the Mirrorball trophy this season, which kicks off on Sept. 14 on ABC.

Welcome back to the ballroom, Derek Hough!