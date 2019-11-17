Derek Hough is recovering after having emergency surgery to remove his appendix.

The "World of Dance" judge said he woke up at 3 a.m. on Saturday "with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen." Hough, 34, said he "knew something wasn't right," so he went to the hospital.

"Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away," he wrote on Instagram.

Thankfully, Hough seems to be in great spirits. He was even able to do a hilarious "(sexy) little dance" in his hospital gown that his girlfriend Hayley Erbert captured on video after surgery.

"This is me immediately after, still a little (a lot) medicated, giving Hayley Erbert a (sexy) little dance. Me: Is this doing it for you babe? Hayley: So hot," Hough joked in the caption paired with the video. "Thank you for lying to me babe."

Hough's brother-in-law, Brooks Laich, joked that his post surgery leg coverings, which are also visible in the video, should earn him a new nickname: "Quad-zilla."

With his girlfriend by his side, it seems Hough was able to make the best out of the circumstances and have some fun, even if he was still at the hospital.

Hough also reposted a photo from Erbert's Instagram story that showed him laying in a hospital bed surrounded by cat GIFs.

"Wherever we go, there's a partayyy," Erbert wrote on the photo.

Hough isn't the only celeb who has recently had to have their appendix removed.

Kelly Clarkson underwent a similar procedure shortly after hosting the Billboard Music Awards back in May.

The music superstar, who hosted the show in Las Vegas, responded to a fan tweet at the time, writing that she flew home to undergo the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn,” she wrote.