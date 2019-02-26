Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 6:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Meg Ryan and her longtime partner, singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, announced their engagement back in November, and now they're getting well wishes from someone who once knew the rom-com queen very well.

Ryan's ex-husband, Dennis Quaid, was recently asked about the nuptial news, and the topic brought a smile to his face.

"I’m so happy for them, I really am,” the 64-year-old actor told Us Weekly. "Love is always a great thing, you know?"

It certainly was for him and Ryan when they wed back in 1991. The former couple, who share a son, 26-year-old Jack Quaid, stayed together for nearly a decade before they called it quits.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan at the premiere of "Hurlyburly" in Los Angeles, 1998. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

During a visit to TODAY last year, the actor, who's been married two other times, confessed that he still considers his past romance with 57-year-old Ryan to be the "most successful relationship of my life."

He blamed their breakup, in part, to the imbalance in their careers. He was the "big deal" when they got together, but things changed when her stardom began to really rise.

"Then we would go out on the streets of New York, and people would be like, 'Meg! Meg!' I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn't think I was that small," he laughed, "But I was."

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp attend Taormina Filmfest 2013 2013 at Teatro Antico on June 20, 2013, in Italy. Getty Images

But his reaction to his ex's recent good news is truly big-hearted.

Still, as he told Us, don't look for him at her upcoming wedding.

"I haven’t been invited,” Quaid said, before reiterating, "But I’m really happy for them."

And they're obviously happy with each other.

"I'm engaged at 67 to a very funny woman," Mellencamp raved to TODAY back in December. "The funniest woman I ever met."