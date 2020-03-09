Denise Richards honors daughter on her 16th birthday — see the sweet photos

Denise Richards is paying tribute to her oldest daughter, Sam, on her 16th birthday.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared a gallery of photos of Sam, whose dad is Richards' ex-husband Charlie Sheen, in honor of her special day on Monday.

The slideshow included photos of Sam from the time she was a little girl until now, as well as a People magazine cover featuring Richards and Sheen holding their baby girl shortly after she was born.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Happy Sweet 16 birthday to my beautiful Sami... 🌈my first born, ray of light, soulful, spiritual, wisdom beyond your years. I’m so honored & blessed to be your mom. It seems like yesterday that you were born," Richards gushed in the caption.

Richards shares daughters Sam and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen Paul Skipper / AP

"I admire so much your individuality, strength, love for animals, compassion, confidence, passion, & from such an early age always standing up for what you felt was right," she continued. "You are the best big sister, daughter, friend, and a great role model for your peers. I couldn’t be more proud of you and I respect you so much."

The proud mom added that it "pains" her to be away from home working on Sam's birthday, but promised she'd be home to celebrate "very soon."

Richards, 49, and Sheen, 54, were married from 2002 to 2006 and share Sam and a younger daughter, Lola, 14. Richards is also mom to an 8-year-old daughter, Eloise.

The Bravo star married her current husband, Aaron Phypers, in Malibu in September 2018 after nearly a year of dating. She told People in May 2019 that Phypers was planning to officially adopt Eloise.

"He's amazing as a daddy,” she gushed.