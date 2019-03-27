Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 27, 2019, 5:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

When Denise Richards married Aaron Phypers last fall, some may have been surprised by one guest on the invite list: her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

But Richards, 48, felt it was important to invite Sheen, 53, for the sake of their children.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to everything having to do with the kids and I,” the actress revealed during Tuesday's episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which documented parts of her wedding.

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006 and share two daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. In 2011, Richards adopted another daughter, Eloise, now 7.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards were married from 2002 to 2006. Robert Mora / Getty Images

Her relationship with Sheen has had its ups and downs, but Richards said she hopes to exclude her children from the drama as much as possible.

“Whatever is going on with a couple, the children should not be privy to it,” she told People in February. “Obviously, there are times when emotions might flare up. But we’re human beings, and we make mistakes. I know that when someone is struggling with addiction, sometimes choices are made that are not in the best judgment, and I have empathy for that. I want Charlie to be the best person and father he can be.”

Richards tied the knot with Phypers, a wellness practitioner, in an intimate Malibu ceremony last September.

Richards and Aaron Phypers tied the knot in 2018. JB Lacroix / Getty Images

“We have an amazing relationship,” the reality star told People of Phypers. “We love each other for who we are, and we don’t judge each other.”

She also praised him for being a great stepfather to her girls.

“For him to embrace a single woman with (three) daughters and an ex-husband with a wonderfully colorful past, it’s a lot,” she said. “That made me fall in love with him even more.”

For his part, Sheen had only good wishes for the couple, telling "Entertainment Tonight" in September that he wished the newlyweds “nothing but happiness.”