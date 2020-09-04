Denise Richards explains why her eyes looked bloodshot during 'RHOBH' reunion

While the drama was the main focus of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 10 reunion this week, some people on social media also noticed that cast member Denise Richards’ eyes appeared red and irritated during the episode.

“@deniserichards Why were your eyes so blood (shot) red at the reunion?!” one fan wrote to Richards, commenting on an unrelated Instagram post.

Richards, 49, responded to the comment and explained that the redness is caused by a makeup allergy.

“I am allergic to powder, I’ve tried so many. I hate it,” she wrote. “As soon as it’s used on my face, my eyes get bright red immediately. And my nose runs(so lovely) At first drops help, but as the day goes on, nothing does.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The Bravo star went on to ask for advice from her followers.

“If anyone knows of a make up powder that could help please please let me know,” she wrote. “On this production in Spain they even had to switch to cream shadows and blotting paper. Any make up artist that has worked with me & still works with me knows this about me & we would love any input on this.”

A few of you have asked me about my eyeballs on the reunion show. I just responded to someone on IG asking the same question... would love your help if any of you have a solution💕 pic.twitter.com/Do5FH7lzvi — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) September 3, 2020

Richards also addressed people’s questions about her eyes on Twitter.

“A few of you have asked me about my eyeballs on the reunion show,” she wrote. “I just responded to someone on IG asking the same question... would love your help if any of you have a solution.”

This isn’t the first time fans have reached out to Richards about her appearance — not in a trolling way, but because they seemed concerned about her health.

After last year’s “RHOBH” reunion show, several fans reached out to the reality star, worried that a swelling of her throat might mean that her thyroid was enlarged.

Richards took the comments seriously and changed her diet, which she says helped reduce her enlarged thyroid, also known as a goiter.

“It’s amazing to me in a short time eliminating gluten from my diet how much my thyroid has changed,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “A few of you pointed out after the #RHOBH reunion that my thyroid was enlarged. You were right, it was something I ignored until pointed out. I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is ... I thank all of you who sent me messages. #selfcare”

She didn’t reveal whether she had changed her diet due to medical advice from a doctor. The Mayo Clinic notes that diagnosing an enlarged thyroid may commonly involve a hormone test, an antibody test, a thyroid scan, a biopsy, or ultrasonography.

When it comes to her health, Richards’ eagle-eyed fans clearly have her back!