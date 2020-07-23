Denise Richards denies hooking up with Brandi Glanville: 'I did not have an affair'

Denise Richards flatly denies she ever had an affair with her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" castmate Brandi Glanville.

The scandal around the alleged affair has taken center stage this season on the Bravo reality show, but Richards told the Washington Post that the hanky-panky simply never happened. "I did not have an affair," the actress said in a story published Thursday.

Denise Richards, right, denies she had an affair with her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast mate Brandi Glanville. Getty Images

"There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this 'Housewives' season, and that's all I'll say," she added.

Rumors about an affair between Richards, 49, and Glanville, 47, have swirled for months. Viewers finally saw Glanville make the explosive claim on Wednesday's episode when she confessed to castmates Kyle Richards, 51, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, that she and Richards allegedly "hooked up" more than once.

Richards with husband Aaron Phypers in February 2020. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Glanville also told her castmates that Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, 47, have an open marriage — another claim Richards denies.

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," Richards told the Post.

After the episode aired, Glanville took to Twitter to insist she's telling the truth about the affair. "Literally on both my boys lives I'm not f------ lying ! Why don’t we ask our mutual agent !!???" tweeted the former model, who shares two sons, Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Richards found fame appearing in the 1998 movie "Wild Things," which included a steamy threesome scene featuring her and co-stars Neve Campbell and Matt Dillion. She later made headlines during her rocky 2005 divorce to actor Charlie Sheen.

In August 2018, Richards announced she was joining the Bravo reality series for the show's ninth season, which premiered in February 2019. The actress, who became an instant hit with viewers, commented about the size of her husband's genitalia during her first season on the show. She told the Post she now regrets her candor.

"My openness definitely bit me in the a-- a bit," she said. "It’s a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part. I am who I am. People can believe whatever they want, but 'Wild Things' was not a documentary."

Still, Richards, who has three daughters, Sam, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9, enjoyed filming her debut season "and formed genuine friendships."

As for her second season? "This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything," she said. "I just roll with the punches."