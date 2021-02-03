Demi Moore on the 'blessing' of quarantining with Bruce Willis and their daughters

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis made headlines last year when the famous exes quarantined with their daughters in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, producer and fashion model says the chance to reconnect as a family was something she cherishes.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings,” she told Naomi Campbell on the supermodel’s YouTube show, “No Filter with Naomi.”

Moore and Willis are parents to Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27. Willis and wife Emma Heming also have two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Moore, Willis and their kids raised eyebrows as they passed the time reading books and dancing, proving that, yes, exes can indeed play nice.

Moore says having their worlds come to a halt was beneficial.

“I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had,” she said. “It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school.

“But that time, we hadn’t had as a family with just our immediate (family). It was really a blessing and I think that it’s also brought forward an incredible opportunity for going inward and raising our own consciousness, I think as individuals, but also, I feel, globally. It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing."

Moore, 58, and Willis, 65, were married from 1987 until they divorced in 2000. The "Die Hard" star eventually reunited with Heming and even celebrated her birthday with Moore nearby.

She believes it’s vital to integrate the families.

“Our family, regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore said about Willis’ children with Heming. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times, for sure."