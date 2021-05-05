Demi Moore shares photo of moment daughter Tallulah revealed engagement news to family

Demi Moore is celebrating her daughter Tallulah's engagement to film director Dillon Buss.

The "Ghost" star, 58, who shares Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66, posted several family pics Wednesday on Instagram to express her joy over the couple's announcement.

Moore's first pic shows her posing between the bride-to-be and her fiancé as they each give her a sweet kiss on the cheek. A second image includes screenshots from the family video chat where the happy couple first shared their big news.

Tallulah can be seen showing off the engagement ring as Buss beams behind her. Tallulah's sisters, Rumer and Scout, also appear onscreen, with Rumer holding her hand over her mouth in excitement.

Near the bottom of the screen, proud mom Moore can be seen smiling from ear to ear.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family 💍❤️," Moore wrote in her caption.

"Love you so much mama," Tallulah wrote back in the comments.

Moore's upbeat post comes just a day after Tallulah announced the couple's engagement on Instagram.

The young actor shared pics of herself saying yes to Buss as he knelt on one knee in the backyard of a house.

“With absolute most certainty,” she captioned the proposal pictures.

Scout said she was “weeping" out of excitement in the comments.

Rumer posted a pic of the couple her own Instagram page. "I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski,” she captioned it. “I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you.”

Tallulah also showed off her gigantic engagement ring in a follow-up pic on Instagram.

"still processing / overwhelmed with the love sent to my and my freckled mans — we are so grateful to all that witness our story’s unfolding," she wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Buss celebrated the couple's upcoming nuptials on his own Instagram page, gushing, “I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."