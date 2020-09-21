Demi Moore shares epic Emmys throwback pic with ex-husband Bruce Willis

The coronavirus pandemic meant that Sunday night’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards was unlike any before. Instead of crowds of small screen stars decked out in glitz and glam, the nominees joined the celebration via video calls, and the trophies were handed out by presenters wearing hazmat tuxedos.

But Demi Moore found the perfect way to remind her fans of the way the Emmys used to be, back when the red carpet arrivals were the most exciting part of the night — all the way back to when she walked the crimson way with her then-fiancé and now-ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

“1987 #Emmys... arriving in style,” the 57-year-old wrote alongside a photo from the 39th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In the pic, taken exactly 33 years prior to Sunday’s ceremony, Moore and Willis made their arrival arm-in-arm, wearing dramatic, all-black ensembles. Willis went on to win the best actor in a drama series for his role in "Moonlighting" that night.

Their appearance on the Emmys red carpet took place just two months before the couple went on to say their “I dos.”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, again, just one year later, at the 40th Primetime Emmy Awards. Ron Wolfson / WireImage

Of course, Moore and Willis parted ways as husband and wife after sharing 11 years and three children together — but despite the divorce, their bond continues to this day.

Over the spring and summer, the duo quarantined together in their former family home with all three of their adult daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — by their sides, celebrating birthdays, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day along the way. Eventually, Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming, and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, joined in the fun, too.

But that kind of closeness comes as no surprise to their fans, who’ve long witnessed the stars' amicable ways.

In her 2019 memoir, “Inside Out,” the actor wrote, "It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.” And she was pretty proud of Willis’ response to her candid book, too.

"I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional,” she revealed last year on the Netflix podcast “Present Company with Krista Smith.”

“He said, 'I'm so proud of you,’” she recalled, adding, “I, too, then became very emotional ... the purity of his love and acceptance, the space that he could hold for me, to be walking out and (to have) that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me.”