Demi Moore says she 'changed myself so many times' during her marriages

After three marriages that ended in divorce, Demi Moore has learned that it’s OK to put herself first when it comes to love.

The “Ghost” star reflected on the importance of not forgetting what you want out of life while married in order to make your partner happy.

“It’s a process of learning to love yourself,” she said on Tuesday on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” “Accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

Moore, 57, said it’s easy to forget that people have their own needs and desires to keep them content, something that shouldn’t be discounted.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were one of Hollywood's most famous couples during their marriage that ended in 2000. Ron Wolfson / WireImage

“It’s that idea that we’re kind of conditioned to work toward being desired, but we’re not supposed to have desires of our own,” she said.

“Working through a relationship, it really is commendable in our disposable times to go through the journey of really honoring the love that brought you together in the first place and to really give it everything you’ve got. But you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore were tabloid favorites during their marriage. Evan Agostini / AP

Moore was married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985 before she became part of a pair of extremely high profile unions, including one to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000 that yielded three daughters. She also exchanged vows with Ashton Kutcher in 2005 before splitting in 2013.

Moore appears to be on good terms with Willis, even celebrating birthdays and Father’s Day with him. The ex-couple even spent part of the quarantine together.

Daughter Tallulah shared a photo of them smiling and wearing matching pajamas in April, a few weeks after quarantine went into effect.

"Chaotic neutral," she captioned the picture.

A few weeks after that, daughter Rumer shared footage of them dancing together.

"Update: This is where we are at...," she wrote.