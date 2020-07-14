Demi Moore honors Kelly Preston in throwback with John Travolta and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is remembering Hollywood actor Kelly Preston.

On Monday, one day after Preston died at 57 after a two-year bout with breast cancer, Moore took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and Preston posing with Preston's husband, John Travolta, and Moore's now ex-husband Bruce Willis.

In the pic, Willis, 65, is seen holding a child (presumably, one of his and Moore's three daughters, who was then just a toddler). Preston camps it up by pretending to bite one of the little girl's feet.

"The world has lost one of the most beautiful, kind, generous, tender-loving souls that has graced this earth. Rest easy @therealkellypreston, we will miss you 💔," Moore, 57, wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Dozens of other celebrities also paid tribute to Preston after Travolta, 66, announced her death Monday in a heartbreaking post on Instagram. Preston and Travolta married in 1991 and shared three children: Jett, who died in 2009, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote, in part, next a photo of the "Jerry Maguire" star. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal..."

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine honored Preston by sharing his own throwback photo of the pair from Maroon 5's 2004 "She Will Be Loved" video.

"My first pretend kiss...We will miss you Kelly,” Levine wrote in the caption. “You’ll always hold a special place in my heart."

Olivia Newton-John, who starred opposite Travolta in the Hollywood classic "Grease," shared a statement with TODAY calling Preston a "gentle" spirit and a "devoted" wife and mother.

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit — a loving, devoted wife, mother and sweet friend. My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No words can express my sorrow for her family. Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children," Newton-John's statement read.

In her own emotional post, Preston's daughter, Ella, remembered how her mom "made life so beautiful."

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," Ella wrote. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."