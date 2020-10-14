Demi Moore and daughters are stunning in new photo shoot

Here's one way to spend time with your daughters: Schedule a glamorous black-and-white photo shoot, add some tiaras and cars, and get snapping!

That seems to be what Demi Moore, 57, did recently with her daughters Rumer, 32, and Scout, 29. They shared some of the haunting pictures from the shoot on Instagram, and we're blown away:

Demi Moore and her daughters, in a photo shoot that suggests their convertible broke down on the side of the road while they were on their way to a fancy dress party. Tyler Shields

On Moore's post, celebrities jumped in with comments: "Great album cover! HAIM meets WILLIS," wrote Jamie Lee Curtis. "I'd stop for these three," writer/producer I. Marlene King noted.

Rumer and Scout's dad is Bruce Willis; he and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. He left his own comment, using thumbs-up and smiling face emoji.

Someone call a mechanic! Tyler Shields

Rumer, meanwhile, thought the photo she shared on Instagram of herself standing up in the car, as her mom stood in the road behind her, was amusing. Her caption read, "Sorry Mama, I'm on my way to drop off my Ballot."

Perhaps this is what Rumer will wear to go voting in November. Tyler Shields

Willis and Moore's other daughter, Tallulah, 26, was not featured in the photo. But the gang have been staying close during quarantine, holing up in their onetime family house in Idaho. Willis' current wife, Emma Heming, eventually joined them with their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. They shared some fun Instagrams over the summer, including one full of dancing, and one with the clan gathered for Father's Day:

"Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you," Moore wrote.