You might say Demi Moore is one of a kind. You might be wrong.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Courteney Cox which shows how much they look alike.

“Who’s who,” the “Ghost” star captioned the photo, which features both actresses smiling, rocking glasses, holding bags and tilting their head ever so slightly while their black hair flowed past their shoulders.

People couldn’t help but notice how much the pair resembled each other.

“Twinsies,” commented one person.

“Are you relatives?” asked someone else.

Cox and Moore at the Glamour Reel Moments at the Directors Guild Of America on Oct. 14, 2008 in Los Angeles. Do the two look alike? You be the judge. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

“Double take lol,” another person wrote.

The “Friends” star isn’t even the first person in her own family that people think looks like Moore.

Last year, Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, shared a photo of himself, Cox and their daughter Coco on her first day of high school.

“Your girl looks like a young Demi Moore,” someone wrote.

“Holy crap, thought that was Demi Moore’s daughter,” chimed in another person.

“You two cloned Demi Moore with your kiddo,” another wrote.

So, between Moore, Cox and Cox's daughter, maybe we ought to consider them three of a kind.